Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMBP. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

NYSE AMBP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $23,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

