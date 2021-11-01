Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Arcos Dorados worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 418,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

