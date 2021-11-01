Archon Partners LLC Takes $6.65 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Archon Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $139,496.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,452. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

