Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.73 Billion

Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce sales of $19.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.43 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $17.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $81.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $84.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.17 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. 3,301,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,962. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after buying an additional 462,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.