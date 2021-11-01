Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Marc E. Lore Purchases 178,319 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. Archer Aviation Inc has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,888,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,904,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

