ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $794.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. 523,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,814. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $94.03. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 111,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

