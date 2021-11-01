Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABR opened at $20.11 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $26,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

