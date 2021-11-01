Aragon Court (ANJ) Market Capitalization Tops $38.11 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $38.11 million and $110,128.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00223901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00096316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

