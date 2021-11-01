Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,156 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.02. 4,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.58. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

