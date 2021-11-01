Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,561 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in HubSpot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $805.62. 4,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,187. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $717.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.00.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

