Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $3.95 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 164.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,729 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.7% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

