Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires 57,393 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 563.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,393 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.29. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,915. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.