AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,215,060 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,505,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,215,060 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $45,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

