AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365,371 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of WestRock worth $51,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. WestRock has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

