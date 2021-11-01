AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 713,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,071,884 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $49,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.