AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 409,261 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 244.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,261 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Dollar Tree worth $57,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

