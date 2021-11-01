AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 191,021 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 464.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,021 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $43,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.67 and its 200 day moving average is $181.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.84.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

