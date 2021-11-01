Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.63

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

APYX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $502.15 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

