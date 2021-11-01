AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $120.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $113.54 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.50. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in AptarGroup by 193.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

