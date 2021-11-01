Apron Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $667,937.00 (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $667,937.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00224953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

