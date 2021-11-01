Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $169.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.47.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.80 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

