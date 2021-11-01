Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.80 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

