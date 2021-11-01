Appaloosa LP Sells 168,500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Appaloosa LP cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,500 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.5% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $70,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.62. 51,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,800. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

