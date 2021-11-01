Appaloosa LP Lowers Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Appaloosa LP lowered its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. Paysafe comprises 2.1% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $102,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth $5,755,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $6,357,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,564,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. 67,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,394,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

