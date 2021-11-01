Appaloosa LP Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Appaloosa LP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.9% of Appaloosa LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $430,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,115.17.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $37.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,334.62. 111,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,732. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,377.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,385.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

