ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $379.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.76. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 55.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 111.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.