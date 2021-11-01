ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 659.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 158,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,828,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $379.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

