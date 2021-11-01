Anqa Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Bright Lights Acquisition comprises about 0.2% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLTSU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 734,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Bright Lights Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,463. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.