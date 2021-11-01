Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

