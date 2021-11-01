Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABI. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

