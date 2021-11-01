Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stake Reduced by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,761 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Angion Biomedica were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $4.17 on Monday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

