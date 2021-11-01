Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Shares Purchased by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Angion Biomedica were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of ANGN opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.