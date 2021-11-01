Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,687,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 3,921,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ANGGF stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Angang Steel has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

