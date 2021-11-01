Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,687,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 3,921,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ANGGF stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Angang Steel has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63.
Angang Steel Company Profile
