Ancient Art L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Ancient Art L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up approximately 2.0% of Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ancient Art L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of LTRPA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 10,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,020. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $242.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.51.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.