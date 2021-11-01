Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. Makes New $28.39 Million Investment in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,625,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,386,000. Katapult accounts for about 2.2% of Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Katapult at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

In other Katapult news, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,352.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165.

Shares of KPLT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. 36,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,930. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.