Analysts Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Price Target at $4.10

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 981,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 51.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 665,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 323,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,553,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 141,720 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.54. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.