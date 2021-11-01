Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Price Target at C$39.45

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWO. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$26.73 and a 12 month high of C$39.73. The stock has a market cap of C$33.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

