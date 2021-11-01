Analysts Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $16.13

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,389. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 149,329 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.