Analysts Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Target Price at €100.57

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.57 ($118.32).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €87.24 ($102.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.49.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.