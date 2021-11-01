Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chubb Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $195.38 on Monday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $197.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

