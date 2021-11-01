Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.00.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

