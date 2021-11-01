Analysts Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $25.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.59 million to $26.80 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $108.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.62 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $101.38 million to $110.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

FRST stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $371.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $1,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $4,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $2,821,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

