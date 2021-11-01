Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.57. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 798,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.