Analysts Expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Joby Aviation.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,233,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

