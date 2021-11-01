Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

HLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 3.26. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 233,549 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 281.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69,328 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 76,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

