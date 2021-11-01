Analysts Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. GreenSky posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSKY. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of GSKY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,390. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

