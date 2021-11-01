Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.88). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $106.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

