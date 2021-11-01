Analysts Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of EPIX opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.61. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

