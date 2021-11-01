Analysts Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce $8.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.83 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.72 million to $40.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.95 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

