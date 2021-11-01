Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. Identiv posted sales of $24.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $103.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.93 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $124.12 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $424.59 million, a PE ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,889 shares of company stock worth $2,990,464. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Identiv by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

